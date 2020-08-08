Kabir Sumon's 'Ekhono Shei Asif Ami'



Popular musician Asif Akbar is working on one song after another with Kabir Sumon, an artiste from West Bengal. 'Ekhono Shei Asif Ami' is such a song. KabirSumon wrote this song about Asif.







This means that Asif Akbar is the subject of the song.Asif Akbar has sung a new song with the lyrics and tune of KabirSumon. Music is arranged by UjjwalSinha. Yamin Allan made the video.







The song was released on 6 August at 3 pm on the YouTube channel of the production company Bangladhol. At the same time, the song is going to be enjoyed on the native streaming apps Banglaflix, Robiscreen, Airtelscreen, Teleflix and BDflix Live.







The audio of the song can be heard by dialing 24646 as well. Regarding the song, Asif Akbar said, "I especially like this song written by the revered KabirSumon. Here he highlights my artistry. This song will also be in the documentary made on me. In my opinion, this will be a special achievement for my fans."



