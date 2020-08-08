Ramendu, Ferdousi Majumdar infected with Covid-19



Renowned actor couple Ramendu Majumdar and Ferdousi Mazumder has been infected with Covid-19. Stating that they are both staying in home isolation, Ramendu said, "Ferdousi's result came positive on July 18 and later, mine came positive on July 28."





"With people's love and our mental strength, we believe we will recover," he added.He further informed that they are staying home by doctor's prescription and are following all the health guidelines."





We are still doing fine and asking for everyone's prayer," said Ramendu, president of International Theatre Institute.Ferodusi has received Ekushey Padak and Independence Day Award for her contribution to acting.Ramendu also received Ekushey Padak for his contribution.

Leave Your Comments