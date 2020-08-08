Riaz on the jury board of the National Film Awards



Who will be the best actor-actress of 2019? Who will be recognized as the best director? Which film will be recognized as the best picture? These questions will have to wait until the announcement of the National Film Awards.





In the meantime, the formality of awarding the National Film Award for 2019 has started. A jury board has been formed. Actor Riaz got a place in the jury board as an honorary member.When contacted to confirm the matter, Riaz said, "I received a letter from the Ministry of Information last Wednesday. The work of viewing the films has started from Thursday."





Riaz was born on 26 October, 1982 in Kamalapurmahalla of Faridpur district headquarters. He spent his childhood on the outskirts of CNB Staff Quarters in Faridpur. His father Zainuddin Ahmed Siddique was a government official, mother ArjumandAra Begum was a housewife. Riaz is the youngest of seven siblings.





Riaz started his journey into Dhaliwood in 1995 with the film 'BanglarNayak'. in his long career he was in Mohammad Hannan's 'PranerCheyePriyo', Humayun Ahmed's 'Dui Duwari', SA HaqueAlik's 'AkashChoaBhalobasha' and 'HridoyerKotha', MatiurRahmanPanu's 'MonerMajheTumi', Suchanda's 'HajarBochorDhore', Taukir Ahmed's 'DaruchiniDwip' and GaziMahbub's 'PremerTajMahal', SalauddinLavlu's 'MollabarirBou' and many others.







He has received critical acclaim for his films as well as the admiration of audiences. He has won the National Film Award three times in recognition of his work.







