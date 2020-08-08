'Marginalized people must get equitable access to stimulus incentives'

'Shapla' (water lily) is the national flower of Bangladesh. It is popular as also a vegetable. Low-income people earn their livelihood by selling water lilies. The photo was taken Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj on Friday. -AA



The marginalized and the vulnerable population of the country are still in "dire need of policy support" in view of COVID-19 although the government announced a number of stimulus incentives in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, experts say, reports UNB.





It is critical to ensure equitable access to these stimulus incentives for the marginalized population in Bangladesh, they said. These views were shared at the general meeting of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh where around 80 partner organizations, from all over the country, working with the marginalized groups, including the poor, women, children, senior citizens, youth, indigenous communities, persons with disabilities, residents of hard-to-reach areas gathered.





They shared the challenges facing by the marginalized groups all over the country while working at the field level. The meeting was held virtually on Thursday with Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Convenor, Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh and Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), in the chair.





Taking note of the ground realities, the Platform along with its 115 partner organizations will now work under a new research and outreach initiative on strengthening citizens' engagement in delivering SDGs in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The meetings was attended, among others, by core group members of the Platform Shaheen Anam, Executive Director, Manusher Jonno Foundation; Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury, Former Vice Chairperson, BRAC; Asif Ibrahim, Vice-Chairman; New Age Group and Industries; Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB); Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director, Apex Footwear Limited and Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, CPD.





