Panic grips employees

People wait in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 in Dhaka.



The decision of the government, which ordered all its employees to be in office regularly from Sunday, has stoked panic among most officials and employees. Doctors and health experts have termed the decision a wrong one amid the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, the Covid-19 situation may deteriorate if offices of private organizations are inspired by the decision of the government, reports Deutsche Welle (DW).





A good number of officials and employees talked about the issue seeking anonymity and said, officers above deputy secretary ranks have separate rooms in most cases. Sometimes, senior assistant secretaries too get the same facilities. But, other employees have to share same rooms or same desks.







So, it will be difficult to ensure social distancing if all employees attend offices. Most government offices in Dhaka don't have enough space to chalk out sitting arrangements by ensuring social distancing.





The situation is almost the same outside Dhaka and it is not possible to ensure social distancing if all employees join offices at district and upazila levels. An employee said, ''We cannot say anything. But, the decision has induced panic among us. Moreover, our families will also be in risk when we get home from such an environment in offices.''





Employees below deputy secretary ranks don't have transport facilities. They have to go to offices in public vehicles with a risk. Moreover, public gatherings will increase largely if offices are reopened on a full scale. Shahed Ahmed, working at a private IT organization in Dhaka, said, ''We are still doing office-work from our homes. We will be in trouble if private organizations are encouraged by the decision of the government.''





Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, government employees were attending offices on roster basis to ensure social distancing while others were working from their homes. But all have to be in offices from 9am-5pm from tomorrow.





Dr Lelin Chowdhury, who is a public health and preventive medicine expert, said, ''It is not wise to reopen government offices as the country is passing through the second stage of the coronavirus situation.





The infection rate is still 21 percent despite reduction in Covid-19 tests. The situation is not satisfactory because the virus has travelled to remote areas because of cattle markets and home-rush on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The virus will spread largely if all offices are reopened on full scales.''





It has been learnt that The National Technical Committee on the coronavirus is in the dark about the bureaucratic decision of reopening offices fully.





Dr Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Medical Association, said, ''Not only the decision of reopening offices, bureaucrats have taken all decisions including cancellation of accommodation facilities for Covid-19 doctors and reduction in tests for coronavirus. Experts remain in the dark. As a result, the situation is taking an ominous shape.''





He went on to add, ''Keeping doctors in isolation, who treat Covid-19 patients, is a scientific matter. But their accommodation facilities were cancelled and decision was taken to pay them taka two thousand for one day which may spread the virus among their families.







Besides, number of tests has been reduced as per the decision of bureaucrats. Opinions of the technical committee are being ignored. So, the decision to reopen government offices fully is not wise at this stage of the virus-situation.''





The indomitable novel coronavirus on Friday took the lives of 27 more people in Bangladesh raising the total to 3,333 and infected 2,851 individuals surging the total to 252,502.As many as 12,699 samples were tested on the day in 84 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 2,851 were found to be Covid-19 positive.





Bangladesh is now the 15th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Italy, one of the hotspots in Europe, which has 249,204 infections and one step behind Pakistan which has so far counted 282,645 cases, according to worldometer.info.





