'Full reopening of govt offices will worsen situation'



BNP has opposed the government's decision to fully reopen government offices as it thinks this will worsen the coronavirus situation in the country.Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this while a virtual press briefing from his Kurigram house on Friday.





Rizvi said, "All have been instructed to join work in government offices and courts. It's proved that this government is not there to save people's lives and protect them from the virus. They only think about their own interests and make their own pockets heavier. The government is deliberately helping increase corona infections."



He said, "I think the order to join government offices and courts in full swing is inhumane. The full reopening of the offices and courts in this way will increase the level of infections, and the lives of many more people will be at stake after getting infected with the deadly virus."





The government on Thursday asked all public servants to return to offices in full swing from the next week, withdrawing the restrictions on their attendance in person.





Earlier on June 1, the government had asked ministries and departments not to have more than 25 percent of their officials and employees at the offices as part of a move to contain the spread of the coronavirus.







