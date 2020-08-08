'No benefit in spreading rumors against govt'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said an evil force is out to spread rumors and propaganda on various issues against the government but there would have no benefit in doing so as the government has a very strong footing on this soil.





He came up with the remarks while addressing a views-exchange meeting with officials of Khulna road zone, BRTA and BRTC at the Roads and Highways Department in the city from his official residence through videoconferencing on Friday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "Some people are making evil attempts to incite the two forces centering the tragic death of the ex-army officer. The people remain conscious about the issue."







Some people are daydreaming to oust the government by creating issues over such incidents but there would be no benefit in spreading propaganda as the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has a deep-rooted footing on this soil.





The minister said legal procedure has already begun over the death incident of retired army officer as the government is very sincere to this end.He urged all concerned to remain alert to stop the spread of rumors on social media at home and abroad for the sake of uncovering the truth through proper investigation.







