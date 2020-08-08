A win-win proposition for both nations



Enhancing connectivity has been an important area of cooperation between India and Bangladesh. In order to promote connectivity, various initiatives have been taken in the last few years.





Both sides recognize that increasing connectivity through air, water, rail, road offers mutually beneficial opportunity for enhancing economic cooperation between Bangladesh and the North Eastern States of India and beyond.Therefore first trial of container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram Port of Bangladesh, therefore assumes significance.





During the visit of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to India in October 2019, both sides had welcomed the conclusion of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India, particularly to and from the North East of India, which could create a win-win situation for both economies.





Earlier the two countries had signed an agreement on coastal shipping in 2015 and an agreement in October 2018 on the use of Chittagong and Mongla Ports for transshipment of goods to and from India.This agreement and SOPs permit the movement of goods in Bangladesh through waterways, rail, road or multi-modal transport.Eight routes have been provided under the Agreement which will enable access of North East Region via Bangladesh.





The routes identified comprise Chattogram/Mongla Port to Agartala (Tripura) via Akhura, Chattogram/Mongla Port to Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil, Chattogram/Mongla Port to Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola and Chattogram/Mongla Port to Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar and vice versa.Thus trial run assume significance as this will lead to development of the North East region and enhance India's connectivity with Bangladesh.





Once this gets fully implemented, it will reduce distance, time and logistical cost for transportation of goods from India to north eastern states and will be a win-win for both the economies.Job creation, spurring investment in the logistics sector, integration of supply chain, promotion of business services e.g finance, transport, insurance and revenue are the major advantages that will accrue to Bangladesh.









---ET

