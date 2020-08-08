17 dead including pilot in India plane crash

A part of the Air India Express flight is seen through a broken wall after it skidded off a runway. -Agency



At least 17 people were killed after an Air India Express plane with 190 on board from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two while landing at Kozhikode airport in India's Kerala on Friday amid heavy rain, reports NDTV.Among those killed was Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe, one of the pilots of Flight IX-1344, sources said.







All on board were evacuated after a nearly three-hour operation and at least 112 injured were taken to hospital, authorities said. There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members on board the aircraft.





According to flight tracking sites, the aircraft made two attempts to land in heavy rain before it did so in the third attempt when the accident happened, reports Times of India. The flight was part of the Vande Bharat program that has been bringing back Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Television images from the site showed part of the fuselage of the Boeing 737 jet ripped apart with debris strewn all over. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm. A greater tragedy was averted as the plane did not catch fire. Emergency services personnel were seen working in the dark and spraying the wreckage with water.





According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft circled the airport several times and made two attempts to land.Civil Aviation Minster Hardeep Singh Puri said the plane overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. A formal inquiry will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), he said.





The Kozhikode airport, carved on top of a hill, is one of Kerala's most prominent international terminals and handles a significant number of flights from abroad, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor told NDTV.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected."





Meanwhile, an urgent meeting was called by the Civil Aviation Ministry in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director-General, officials of the ministry, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Air India Express reps attended the meeting.





Kerala has been hammered by heavy rainfall through the day that triggered landslides and left at least 15 people dead.Around 50 others are still feared trapped in debris after a landslide in the hilly Idukki district early Friday.









--- agencies' inputs

