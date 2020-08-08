Sheuly Azad MP exchanges Eid greetings

Umme FatemaNazma Begum (Sheuly Azad), a ruling Awami League lawmaker reserved for women,has exchanged greetings with people from all classes as well as party leadersand activists in Sarail and Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria on the occasion ofEid-ul-Azha.

Accompaniedby party leaders and activists, Sheuly Azad MP visited villages underShahbazpur, Shahjadapur, Chunta, Pakshimul, Aruail unions of Sarail upazila.She also exchanged Eid greetings with party leaders and activists includingUpazila Chairman Hanif Munshi in Ashuganj.

Whileaddressing as chief guest the preparatory meeting organized by Sarail upazilaAwami League on the observance of mournful August 15, Sheuly Azad MP conveyedgreetings to all present at the meeting on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

To mention,as a nominee of the ruling Awami League, Sheuly Azad was elected as a lawmaker tothe seats reserved for women in the 11th parliament. She is an executive memberof Brahmanbaria District Awami League and joint convener-1 of Sarail upazilaAwami League. She is wife of late AKM Iqbal Azad, a popular leader of AwamiLeague in Sarail.

Sheuly AzadMP got the nomination from the Awami League to contest in the 10thparliamentary election held in 2014 from Brahmanbaria-2 constituency(Sarail-Ashuganj). But she withdrew her nomination at the directive from party chiefSheikh Hasina for the interest of the Awami League-led grand alliance andworked for grand alliance nominated Jatiya Party candidate.

In the 11thparliamentary election, Sheuly Azad MP was also in the frontline to getnomination from the Awami League. But she was unfortunately deprived again fromgetting nomination due to the calculations of alliance.

Thoughseveral leaders contested in the election as independent candidate defying theparty decision, Sheuly Azad MP demonstrated her solemn allegiance to SheikhHasina. In the election, she played an important role in favor of thecandidates of the district, nominated by the grand alliance.

