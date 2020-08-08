Light to moderate rain likely across country: BMD





Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over Rangpur division and at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions in the next 24-hour commencing 9 am.





One or two places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and some places over the country are likely to see moderately heavy falls during the period, a met office release in the morning.





Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





Country’s highest temperature on Friday was recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and lowest one 25.2 degrees Celsius at Cox’s Bazar.





The sun sets at 6.37 pm today and rises at 5.31 am on Sunday in the capital.

