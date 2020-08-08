Coronavirus: Bangladesh detects 2,611 new cases, 32 more die





Officially confirmed coronavirus in Bangladesh soared to 2,55,113 on Saturday with the detection of 2,611 new cases in the last 24 hours until morning.





The health authorities reported 32 new deaths, taking the local tally to 3,365.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





Labs across the country have tested 12,49,507 samples so far and 11,737 of them in the last 24-hours.





During this period, 1,020 patients recovered, pushing up the recovery number to 1,46,604.





Global cases surpass 19 million





Meanwhile, the officially confirmed Covid-19 cases surpassed 19.38 million with 721,409 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, global recovery from the virus infection stands at 11,741,100.





The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 4,941,635 as of Saturday morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.





Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 161,347, according to the CSSE, reports Xinhua.





The hardest-hit state California recorded 541,693 cases, followed by Florida with 510,389 cases, Texas 484,400 cases and New York 419,642 cases, the tally showed.





States with over 180,000 cases also include Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Arizona, the CSSE data showed.





Covid-19 cases were first reported in China in December last year. In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic.

