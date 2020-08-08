Road crash leaves six people dead in Chuadanga





Six people were killed and 10 others injured as a speedy bus hit two human haulers and a motorcycle on Chuadanga-Jhenidah road in Sorojganj bazar area in Sadar upazila on Saturday morning.





The deceased were identified as Soshthi, 40, son of Nitai Hawlader of Badu Bhandardoh village, Molin Ali, 40, son of Mahatab Uddin of Kharaghoda village, Raju, 38, son of Niyat Ali of Tatidah village, Sharif Hossain, 45, son of Rahim Mallick, Sohag, 25, son of Nuta Mandal and Kalu, son of Haidar Ali of Sadar upazila.





Abu Zahid Fakhrul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said that the accident took place around 6am as Meherpur-bound ‘Royal Paribahan’ bus from Chattagram crashed into the stationary the vehicles, leaving the six people dead on the spot and 10 people injured.





Police arrested the bus driver and seized the bus.





Among the victims, five were day-labourers.





Abdus Salam, deputy director of Chuadanga fire service and civil defense, said that primarily it is suspected that reckless bus driving was behind the accident.





Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Nazrul Islam Sarker provided Tk 20,000 to the families of each victim.





The injured were admitted to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said Doctor Shamim Kabir, residential medical officer of Sadar Hospital.

Leave Your Comments