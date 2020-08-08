UNO among 26 infected with coronavirus in Thakurgaon





Twenty six more people including Baliadangi upazila nirbahi officer have been infected with coronavirus in the district.





The test results came on Friday, said Dr Mahfuzar Rahman, civil surgeon of the district.





With the news cases, total coronavirus cases have reached 491 in the district.





So far, eight people died from Covid-19 in the district.





Meanwhile, 274 coronavirus patients made recovery, said the civil surgeon.





The officially confirmed coronavirus cases soared to 2,52,502 in the country on Friday with the detection of 2,851 new cases in the last 24 hours until morning.





The health authorities reported 27 new deaths, taking the local tally to 3,333.

