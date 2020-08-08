Corona-hit journos get financial assistance

Journalists in Brahmanbaria, who have fallen in crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, got financial assistance from Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust on Saturday.

Cheques of the financial aid were distributed among some 40 newsmen at a program at Brahmanbaria Press Club.

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP was present as chief guest at the program chaired by Press Club Convener KAM Rashidul Islam. The program was conducted by Press Club Member Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappy.

As the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was celebrated on Saturday, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, said Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib was behind the successes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“She (Bangamata) helped Bangabandhu take important decisions in many turning points of the independence movement of Bangalees,” he further said.

Muktadir Chowdhury MP paid rich tributes to Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib on her 90th birth anniversary.

Whenever Awami League comes to power, initiatives are taken for the welfare of journalists, he said, adding that the government realizes the sufferings of journalists during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brahmanbaria District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker, veteran journalist Sadekur Rahman also addressed the program, among others.

