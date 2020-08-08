Published:  06:03 PM, 08 August 2020 Last Update: 06:13 PM, 08 August 2020

Corona-hit journos get financial assistance

Journalists  in Brahmanbaria, who have fallen in crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, got  financial assistance from Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust on Saturday.

Cheques of  the financial aid were distributed among some 40 newsmen at a program at  Brahmanbaria Press Club.

RAM Obaidul  Muktadir Chowdhury MP was present as chief guest at the program chaired by  Press Club Convener KAM Rashidul Islam. The program was conducted by Press   Club  Member Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappy.

As the 90th  birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was celebrated on  Saturday, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary standing  committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, said Begum Fazilatunnesa  Mujib was behind the successes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“She  (Bangamata) helped Bangabandhu take important decisions in many turning points  of the independence movement of Bangalees,” he further said.

Muktadir  Chowdhury MP paid rich tributes to Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib on her 90th  birth anniversary.

Whenever  Awami League comes to power, initiatives are taken for the welfare of   journalists, he said, adding that the government realizes the sufferings of   journalists during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brahmanbaria  District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker, veteran journalist Sadekur  Rahman also addressed the program, among others.



