Debobrata and Golam Rosul will lead Austagram Press Club

A new committee of Austagram Press Club was formed on Wednesday.

Debobrata Chakrabarty (Dainik Sangbad ) and Golam Rosul (The Asian Age ) were elected President and General Secretary of the club respectively.





Club president Debobrata Chakrabarty announced the 16-member executive committee at a general meeting held at Austagram Pilot High School while Golam Rosul presided over the meeting.





Other office-bearers are: Vice President Rezaul Karim Selim (Sotabdir Kantho), Joint General Secretary Engineer Md. Nesar Uddin, (Haor Diganto), Organizing Secretary Montush Chakrabarty (JaiJaiDin), Treasurer and Office Secretary S M Forhad (Vatir Rani).

Leave Your Comments