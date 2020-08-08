Published:  06:48 PM, 08 August 2020

Debobrata and Golam Rosul will lead Austagram Press Club

A new committee of Austagram Press Club was formed on Wednesday. 
 
Debobrata Chakrabarty (Dainik Sangbad ) and Golam Rosul (The Asian Age ) were elected President and General Secretary of the club respectively.

Club president Debobrata Chakrabarty announced the 16-member executive committee at a general meeting held at Austagram Pilot High School while Golam Rosul presided over the meeting. 

Other office-bearers are: Vice President Rezaul Karim Selim (Sotabdir Kantho), Joint General Secretary Engineer Md. Nesar Uddin, (Haor Diganto), Organizing Secretary Montush Chakrabarty (JaiJaiDin), Treasurer and Office Secretary S M Forhad (Vatir Rani).


