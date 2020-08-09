New Legislative Secy pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Newly appointed Secretary (current charge) of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Md Moinul Kabir paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday. -AA



Newly appointed Secretary (current charge) of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Md Moinul Kabir on Saturday paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at the mazar of Father of the Nation in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj.





He offered fateha and joined a munajat, seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu, as well as other martyrs of the carnage on August 15, 1975, an official release said, reports BSS.





Md Moinul Kabir later signed the visitor's book kept at the mazar premises. Joint Secretaries Md Wadud Hossain, Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, Kazi Arifuzzaman , Dr Md Jakerul Abedin, Md Rafikul Hasan, Md Zakir Hossain and other senior officials and staff of the division were present on the occasion.





Md Moinul Kabir, who was the additional secretary (drafting) of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, was given current charge as the new secretary on August 3, and would discharge the new duty until further order.

