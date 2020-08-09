Fazilatunnesa Mujib worked for independence of Bengalis: Taposh

DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh paying homage to Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib on her 90th birth anniversary at Banani Cemetery on Saturday. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was a unique-extraordinary woman. She had silently worked for the independence of the Bengali nation.He told reporters after paying homage to Fazilatunnesa Mujib on her 91st birthday at Banani Cemetery on Saturday.





Taposh said, when Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman was in jail, FazilatunnesaMujib dedicated herself to the Bengali nation and quietly worked organized the Bengali freedom movement and liberation war. But her contribution was not published in that way. Today we can learn a lot from history.





Perhaps, without her sacrifice and contribution, this huge achievement would not have been possible for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,he added.Among others, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Organizing Secretary Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal and DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman accompanied the mayor.

Leave Your Comments