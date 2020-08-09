Bangladesh missions celebrate Bangamata's 90th birth anniv

Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo on Saturday celebrated the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. -AA



The 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed in different Bangladesh missions abroad in a befitting manner.

Special prayers were held at the missions seeking eternal peace of souls of Bangabandhu, Bangamata and other martyred members of their family, reports BSS.





Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday celebrated the birth anniversary of Bangamata with due respect arranging a function at its Bangabandhu Auditorium.





Charge d' Affaires of Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo Dr. Sahida Akter and officials and employees attended the function where the messages of President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking the birth anniversary were read out. At the outset, a special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the souls of Bangabandhu, Bangamata and all other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.





Healthy life of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with the country's peace, propensity and wellbeing of the countrymen were also wished on the occasion.Dr Sahida Akter said Bangamata, who was the source of inspirations for Bangabandhu, always stayed beside her husband like a shadow in his every struggle for the emancipation of the people.





Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai, India on Saturday celebrated the 90th birthday of Bangamata and the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, a valiant freedom fighter and the eldest son Bangabandhu, in a befitting manner.Special discussions, screening of documentary, cutting of cake and offering of special doa and munajat were held on the premises of the deputy high commission.





Bangladesh Supreme Court Justice Md Amir Hossain joined the function as the chief guest while Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai Md Luttaf Rahman along with other guests placed wreaths at the portraits of Bangamata and Sheikh Kamal on the occasion.With the participation of distinguished personalities and expatriate Bangladeshis, a discussion was held while messages of the president and prime minister were also read out.





Two documentaries on the life and works of Bangamata and Sheikh Kamal were screened before a discussion. Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra, Australia, on Saturday celebrated the birth anniversary of Bangamata on the high commission premises amid different programmes maintaining social distancing in the wake of global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.





An evening programme was organized to commemorate the sacrifice and dedication of Bangamata with the participation of members of Bangladesh community and the high commission officials. A video documentary on the life and works of Bangamata was screened on the occasion before a discussion.





The discussants focused on prudence, patience, courage and patriotism of the Bangamata who worked diligently and silently to emancipate the Bangalee nation. They paid rich tribute to Bangamata who encourage Bangabandhu and helped him take right decisions at all critical times of the national history.





High Commissioner Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, in his address, paid rich tribute to the father of the nation, the Bangamata, and the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and August 15 carnage.





He highlighted the extraordinary contribution Fazilatunnesa Mujib made in the transformation of Sheikh Mujib from a youth leader to Bangabandhu.He said the nation could honour the invaluable contributions of Bangabandhu and Bangamata by actively participating in development and progress of Bangladesh.





A special doa and munajat was offered for the salvation of her departed soul. Bangladesh Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam, celebrated the birth anniversary of Bangamata in a befitting manner at the Chancery amidst different programmes including prayers, paying of homage, reading out of messages of the president and the prime minister, discussion and memorial meeting.





Ambassador Samina Naz and officials and employees of the embassy in Hanoi joined the programmes as a cake was cut on the occasion of the birth anniversary in presence of children and juveniles. A documentary was screened on life and works of Bangamata.





Bangladesh Consulate General in Toronto, Canada on Thursday celebrated the 90th birthday of Bangamata and the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, a valiant freedom fighter and the eldest son Bangabandhu, with due respect.Special discussion, screening of documentary, cutting of a cake and offering of special doa and munajat were held on the premises of the deputy high commission.





Consul General of Bangladesh in Toronto Nayem Uddin Ahmed and officials and employees of the consulate general joined the programme while messages of the president and the prime minister were read out at the outset.Two documentaries on the life and works of Bangamata and Sheikh Kamal were screened on the occasion before a discussion.





Bangladesh High Commission to Sri Lanka on Saturday celebrated the 90th birthday of Bangamata and the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal in a befitting manner.With the theme "Bangamata is a symbol of sacrifice and beauty", a discussion was held at the high commission.





Acting High Commissioner Hazrat Ali Khan and Defence Adviser Commodore Syed Maksudul Hakim read out the messages of the president and prime minister respectively on the occasion.The programmes included cutting of cake, recitation of poems and screening of documentaries participated by officials and employees of the mission, some local residents and a good number of children and juveniles.





