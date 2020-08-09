Waste management or mismanagement?

Waste materials in our country are in most cases thrown away on sidewalks or open spaces which jeopardize the environment. -Collected





Proper waste management is an extremely important topic in Bangladesh, and should be greatly emphasized during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.It vitally determines health standards for developing and developed nations alike.





Unplanned urbanization and high population density in Dhaka have spurred various commercial and industrialactivities, accelerating economic growth and contributing to excessive waste production.Bangladesh is predicted to reach middle-income status within 2021, and waste management plays an important role in ensuring that.







Waste can be regarded as 'unrecovered wealth', but it remains a major issue in Bangladesh. Solid waste describes the non-useful, unwanted/discarded materials as a result of society's activities. It includes materials' liquid, solid, semi-liquid, or gaseous states. Solid waste comes from various sources. Municipal solid waste is household/sanitation wastes, street garbage, and construction/demolition debris.





Hazardous waste includes old batteries, paint cans, shoe polish, medicine-containers, expired medicines. Agricultural waste derives from animal wastes and plant residues. Commercial waste originates from organizations using paper, plastic, and cardboards. Industrial waste comes from varying manufacturing/processing plants and industries.







Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) or electronic waste includes broken, discarded, expired or waste by-products of electrical and electronic equipment, such as mobile-phones, computers, lamps, refrigerators, and components. Hospital waste: Soiled waste, anatomical waste, discarded medicine and disposable equipment (syringes, cotton slabs) fall in this category. This type can be highly dangerous to humans if not safely discarded.





Municipal solid waste (MSW) has been rapidly increasing in Dhaka. Dhaka City Corporation can hardly remove 40-50 percent of the daily waste generated, implying that waste piles up. The government has not identified suitable solutions. The country's economic issues are connected to its waste-management problem; without qualitatively developing Bangladesh's socio-economic infrastructure, middle-income status remains unattainable.





The Human Development Index (HDI), shows decreasing Bangladeshi infant and maternal mortality rates, and increasing life expectancy and female literacy rates. However, individual mindsets remain undeveloped, particularly regarding proper hygiene and waste disposal practices.





This is clearly demonstrated in how household waste is treated; garbage is thrown onto streets without ensuring proper disposal or recycling. During this pandemic, caution and awareness are key. Newspapers show improperly disposed PPE on the streets, which exacerbates Covid-19 transmission risks and endangers public health.







An improper waste management-disposal system has caused this precarious predicament. If medical waste (PPE,used syringes) isn't properly managed, Covid-19 will continue to spread exponentially, endangering doctors and healthcare workers. In Bangladesh, more than sixty renowned doctors and many more healthcare workers have succumbed to this disease.





Who is accountable for this irreplaceable loss? Furthermore, the numerous clinics that are opening up in various districts and villages (which have questionable healthcare standards) also dispose of PPE improperly. Opportunistic, predatory businesses which collect used products and resell them without proper cleaning also increase Covid-19 transmission.





A new business sells falsified Covid-19 negative certificates; demonstrating how low moral standards have fallen. The first step in ensuring clean urban environments is to support creating advanced waste-disposals following appropriate scientific procedure. Symptoms of insufficient waste disposal include littered roads, foul odors outdoors; phenomena we have internalized as "normal."





Despite constantly repeating the slogan, "Green City, Clean City", acknowledging actual implemented policies is necessary. From Buriganga's bridges to Dhaka's cosmopolitan areas, terrible odors emanating from scarce, poorly-managed dustbins make people hold handkerchiefs to their faces.





The drainage and sewage system is a crucial component of a city's WM; in Dhaka, even light rains cause flooding, worsening the poor environmental conditions. Scientific waste management ensures Dhaka's people stay safe and hygienic, and shall be further discussed in Part II of this paper.



The writer is Director, BBA Program & Faculty Member, North South University, Dhaka







