Mashrafe's parents test positive for coronavirus



Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's father Golam Mortaza and mother Hamida Mortaza were tested positive for COVID-19, BSS report.





Both of them gave their samples and found them positive for the virus on Thursday. Apart from them, Mashrafe's aunt Kamrun Nahar Kuhu and Sumaiya Toha, the wife of his younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza were also tested positive for the virus. All of the family members of Mashrafe have been doing fine despite being positive, confirmed Narail's Civil Surgeon Dr. Abdul Momen.





Mashrafe, the ruling party MP of Narail-2 constituency, his wife Sumona Haque Sumi and young brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza earlier were tested positive for the virus but the recovered well.Mashrafe celebrated this Eid-ul-Adha with his family in Narial but returned to Dhaka just two days after the Eid after his daughter Humaira Mortaza became sick.

