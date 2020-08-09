Mominul eyes fresh start with good preparation

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque captured during his first day in the individual training program at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. -Collected



The second phase of the individual training programme of Bangladesh cricketers began on Saturday after Eid vacation with more cricketers has joined the program with new schedules.





A total 11 cricketers were scheduled to join the second phase at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur but Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Sadman Islam Anik was absent due to family reasons.





Besides everyone else; Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim; Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun; Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Rana started their second phase training on Saturday.





Test captain Mominul who came at Mirpur stadium after long-gap on Saturday was happy after returning to his favorite venue."We have got the opportunity to think about cricket during the lockdown arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) with others at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur." Mominul said.





"Since we had no cricket, some worked on their fitness, some worked on psychological aspects, some worked with coaches virtually on his technical and tactical aspects of the game. Some talked to the coached as to how they can improve their skill. I think every player in different way discussed with those issues, what could be benefited us in the long run.







When you are engaged in cricket, you don't have the chance to discuss on those issues. So it's really good," he added."It's really a nice feeling to get back to the cricket again. Today is my first day after the lockdown, so everything appears to be new. It will take three or four days to cope with everything," he remarked.





In the new phase of this programme, almost all the players of the national pool joined. This is the first time so many cricketers took part outdoor training programmes after the deadly coronavirus hit the country.





Earlier, a total of 14 players so far took part in the first phase programme for eight days which was held in accordance with the standard health protocol in the aspect of COVID-19 pandemic. As per the players' interest to train outdoor, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) initiated the move on July 19 with nine players, who started practice individually at four venues- Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna and Chattogram.





The board then added Rajshahi in their list in which Nazmul Hossain Shanto started his practice. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Rana chose Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to have their practice. Later they were accompanied by Anamul Haque Bijoy.





Cricketers who are training in Dhaka: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Shadman Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana Cricketers who are joining the training in the other parts of the country: Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Mahedi Hasan (Khulna), Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain, Sayed Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed (Sylhet), Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Irfan Shukkur (Chattogram), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sunzamul Islam (Rajshahi).





