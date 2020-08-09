Sooraj denying connection to Disha



SoorajPancholi, who was made accused of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in Jiah Khan's case, says it has wrecked his career and has humiliated his family. "Many don't want to work with me now due to Jiah Khan's suicide case," he told recently in an interview to a news channel recently, adding, "This is very unfair."







"Justice is getting delayed because Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan refuses to show up for the court proceedings," SoorajPancholi stated. Meanwhile, the actor denied all the reports claiming his connection with DishaSalian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor SoorajPancholi said that "he never met her."







In an Instagram post, Sooraj slammed media reports that connected him to Disha and clarified that the picture of him with a girl mentioned as DishaSalian - was not Disha, but a friend of his named Anushri Gaur.







"Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not 'DishaSalian' that is my friend Anushri Gaur who doesn't even live in India," he wrote. He shared a screenshot of one such report along with the real picture. "





Please stop brainwashing people and please stop harassing me and dragging me into this! Start being responsible for your actions as it can ruin someone's life!" he also wrote. SoorajPancholi added: "I have said this before and I'm saying it again 'I have never met or spoken to Disha in my life'."





