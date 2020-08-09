Bobby makes his digital debut with 'Class of 83'



Actor Bobby Deol is looking forward to foraying into the digital world and says it is an exciting as well as challenging time to be an actor.The actor makes his digital debut with the film 'Class Of '83', which is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment."





I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium has to offer and it's truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world," Bobby said. "The 1980s was a fascinating period in Mumbai's history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again.







When (director) Atul (Sabharwal) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character. It's my first attempt on digital. It's an exciting and challenging time to be an actor," said Bobby Deol.The actor added that he is "super excited" that everyone gets to see the trailer on Friday, as well as the film eventually.





The film is the story of a hero policeman, who is shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, and narrates how he, in turn, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen.





