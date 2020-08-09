Sanayee Mahbob at ICU



Sanayee Mahbob was admitted to the ICU on Friday afternoon as her condition worsened due to coronavirus. She was diagnosed with the deadly virus on Thursday and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chattogram.





Shahina Afroz Mishti, Sanayee's elder sister-in-law, confirmed the information, saying, "Sanayee was tested coronavirus positive. She was later admitted to the hospital as her condition deteriorated.





But this morning, when her condition started getting worse, she was taken to ICU." Earlier, Sanayee herself confirmed the news of being infected with coronavirus on Thursday. "I had corona symptoms two weeks ago. I tested the sample and finally, on Wednesday the result tested positive. I requested everyone to pray for my recovery," she said.







SanayeeMahbob came to the discussion by publishing amateur and irrelevant videos through social media. She started her journey in the showbiz arena with a ramp model. She has worked in music videos, telefilms, and web series.







