Mamo extolled for all three Eid dramas



National Film Award winning actress Zakia Bari Mamo'sthree dramas were aired on three different channels last Eid. The dramas are 'Munira Manzil' directed by Anisur Rahman Milon, 'Bakkar Ekhon Banker' directed by Sakal Ahmed and 'Eider Diet' directed by Habib Shakil.







The dramas have been aired on ATN Bangla, RTV and NTV respectively. Anisur Rahman Milon, Chanchal Chowdhury and Shaon have acted opposite her in three dramas. Mamo got an offer to work on many plays last Eid.





But she turned down the offers to work in most of the dramas because she could not work at risk in Corona. That's why Mamo has worked on the dramas of the very familiar units and basically those she works with often.







Mamo said, "Honestly, no one could do that on Eid-ul-Fitr. Again, many have made dramas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Many of our co-stars have acted in dramas. I also got offers to work in many dramas. But I haven't done most of the dramas I got offered because I don't think it's possible for me to take risks in this horrible time of Corona with so many drams.







So I have worked on the dramas of my brothers and friends who follow the hygiene rules because I know how much they are aware. Going to an unfamiliar unit and adapting to a new environment was not possible in this situation. In the meantime, three dramas have been aired on three different channels. I am getting a lot of response for acting in them."





Zakia Bari Mamo won the National Film Award for her performance in the movie 'Daruchini Dwip' directed by Tauquir Ahmed. Her popular movie is 'Chhuye Dile Mon' directed by Shihab Shaheen. Arifin Shuvo starred opposite Mamo in this movie. Mamo was also highly praised at the time of the release of the movie for her impeccable performance in the movie 'Altabanu' directed by Arun Chowdhury.







