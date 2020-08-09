Nadia resumes shooting after Eid holiday



Actress Nadia Ahmed returned to shooting after Eid holidays. She said that she has started shooting since last Tuesday. The actress stood in front of the camera through the drama of the serial titled 'Bhodropara' on Banglavision. It is directed by Shakal Ahmed.







She said, "I was busy shooting Eid dramas just before Eid. I didn't shoot the series at that time. So after Eid, I am focusing on these series. Nadia has been shooting for the series in Pubail."





How safe is outdoor shooting now? Asked about this, she said, "I think outdoor work is a little safer at this time. Shooting of Eid dramas was also more in the outdoor for me because the distance can be observed outdoors. This is not very possible in the shooting house. Besides, the number of crew is also higher in the shooting of serial dramas. So if you are outdoors, you can easily be safe."





Eid dramas and telefilms are still being aired on TV channels. Nadia's several Eid series are being broadcast on different channels. Meanwhile, Al Hazen's 'Jamai Bazar-2' is getting a lot of response and also the series of 'Chara Talukdar' of Adi Basi Mizan. Outside the series, Hanif Sankat's drama 'Moner Moti Moner Goti' was also acclaimed.





Regarding Eid work, the actress said, "I have done more series for Eid this time. Six series dramas have been aired on different channels. More dramas have been offered to me for Eid. But it was not possible to do all kinds of work at this time of the Corona.





Outside of TV dramas, Nadia was seen on Eid at Bangladesh Television's Anando Mela. She said that she participated in a dance. No matter how busy I am with acting, my attention does not diminish. But nowadays many channels are not doing dance programs with dance artistes, it gives me a lot of trouble.





