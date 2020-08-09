What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star, prominent cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Focus back to cricket!". The photo has already attracted 53k viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best wishes" AR Rabbe, fb











Popular Bangladeshi tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "What makes you happy?". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent" Kamal Chowdhury, fb









Facebook user Arindam Das posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo caption includes, "Childhood days". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful!" Soumalya Kundu, fb











Popular stylish actor Arifin Shuvo posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Looks great!" Kabir, fb







Leave Your Comments