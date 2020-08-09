Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital



Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. He was admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for the last 29 days.







Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of Abhishek being discharged from the hospital. He wrote on Twitter, "T 3620 - Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home .. GOD IS GREAT .. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS .."





Earlier, Abhishek had shared a photo of his 'Care Board' on Instagram which mentioned he is healthy to be discharged."I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home," Junior Bachchan posted on Instagram.





The Breathe Into the Shadows actor expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and nurses of the Nanavati Hospital. "My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn't have done it without them." wrote Abhishek, reports The Indian Express. Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.





The next day, actor and Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the virus. While Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 itself, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to hospital on July 17 after having mild fever.





Aishwarya and Aaradhya were the first one to return home from the hospital. Later, Amitabh Bachchan was relieved from the hospital on August 2 after testing negative for coronavirus.On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.





