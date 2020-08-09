'Bangamata was Bangabandhu's constant political associate'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was not only the wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but also his constant political associate.







He was addressing a virtual press briefing after paying homage to Bangamat Sheikh Fazilatunnesa by placing a wreath at her grave at Banani graveyard in the city on Saturday marking her 90th birth anniversary.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Bangamata played a vital role from behind the scene in Bangabandhu's political success . . . she was an associate of Bangabandhu in the Bangalee's struggle for freedom."







Bangabandhu led the Bangalees' long struggle for freedom and the Liberation War to free this soil from the subjugation of Pakistani oppressors and in that way he not only became the father of the nation and architect of independent Bangladesh but also a world-acclaimed politician and statesman, he said.





Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib brought encouragement and strength from behind the scene for Bangabandhu in his every step and struggle, he added.







Leave Your Comments