National Energy Security Day today



The National Energy Security Day is being observed today commemorating the historic decision taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 9 in 1975.





After independence, Bangabandhu had undertaken various initiatives to develop the country's energy sector and bought five gas fields from the then British Oil company 'Shell Oil' for the state at a nominal price. The government has been observing the day since 2010, reports BSS.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the day.In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the initiative of observing the National Energy Security Day will play an affirmative role to make the people aware and rationale in using use of energy considering the increased energy demand in the country.





Terming the energy and power as one of the driving forces of economy, he said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken initiative to buy five gas fields from the then British Oil company 'Shell Oil' for the state at a nominal price in 1975 to ensure energy security. Gas and by-product oil from those gas fields are still playing vital role in meeting the country's energy demand".





There is a huge demand for oil, gas, electricity and energy resources in the daily life, including agriculture, industry and services, of the country, the President said, adding in this context, the government has given priority to the development of energy and power sector.In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted all concerned on the occasion of National Energy Security Day-2020.



Recalling Bangabandhu's initiative of buying five gas fields from the then British Oil Company 'Shell Oil' for the state at a nominal price, she said the farsighted decision of father of the nation has had an affirmative and far-reaching impact on the national economy.







