'Blood relations with India, economic ties with China'

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen lays a floral wreath at the Mujibnagar Monument in Meherpur on Saturday. -AA



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that the relationship of Bangladesh with India is written in blood while we have economic ties with China.







"China has recently allowed more than 8 thousand Bangladeshi products to enter China on a duty-free basis. However, it will not impact our alliance with India," he said. Dr. AK Abdul Momen made these remarks on Saturday while speaking to journalists after laying floral wreaths at the Mujibnagar Monument in Meherpur.





Dr. AK Abdul Momen further said, "We have umbilical bonds with India. India comprehensively cooperated with us during the Liberation War of 1971. We are going to celebrate the 50th year of our independence in 2021.





We have commercial relations with both India and China. China is working on some of our development projects but it will not affect our friendship with India." Dr AK Abdul Momen stated that the rest of the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would be brought back to Bangladesh and they would be prosecuted very soon.







The government has been making the best of its efforts to this end, he added. He told the audiences that expatriate Bangladeshis have been requested to assist the government in this regard if they have any information about any of the assassins of Bangabandhu in foreign countries.Dr AK Abdul Momen informed that ICDDRB is working on coronavirus vaccine. Bangladesh government is trying to bring Covid 19 vaccine by paying money to the European Union, he remarked.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Meherpur Usman Goni welcomed the Foreign Minister with flowers when he reached there. Former Member of Parliament Joynal Abedin, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Mansur Alam Khan, Police Super SM Murad Ali and some other dignitaries were present at that time.











Leave Your Comments