Bangabandhu's finest hour



On 7 March 1971, we crossed the Rubicon. We turned our backs on a disturbing, debilitating past. On that afternoon, we followed the lead of our Great Man, the Druid in our lives, and crossed the Rubicon. It was our moment of self-assertion. It was his finest hour. We simply turned the page, found a new leaf on which to write new history, our history.





When Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman rose to speak before that huge crowd of a million people gathered at the Race Course in Dhaka, indeed stood before the seventy five million people of Bangladesh, in formidable political presence, something of the electric coursed through the air. History was made on the day.







The speech Bangabandhu delivered at the Race Course served the very crucial purpose of bringing home the truth that Bangladesh was on its way to political freedom. At an intellectual level, the speech was a masterpiece. Those who watched the way Bangabandhu handled the situation in those tumultuous times, knew of the complexities he had been pushed into. Caught between a rock and a hard place, he needed to find an acceptable, dignified way out of the crisis.







A unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) would leave him confronting the charge of secessionism not only from the Pakistan authorities but also from nations around the world. He knew that as the leader of the majority party, he could not have his reputation sullied in such cavalier manner.







A recurring image, one that has engraved itself in our consciousness, is of Bangabandhu taking slow, ponderous steps as he went up to the dais on that March afternoon. It was the picture of a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders. There is every reason to believe that he was still shaping his ideas, those he would soon give expression to before that crowd of expectant Bengalis.





And then he began to speak, in oratory that was to prove once more the reality of why he had over the years scaled the heights in the politics of Bengal, of Pakistan. In that one speech, in those riveting eighteen minutes, he painted the entire history of why Pakistan had failed as a state.







Even as he did so, he laid out his arguments in defence of what the Bengali nation needed to do. He mocked the conspiracies then afoot to deprive Bengalis of political power. With prescience, he told his people that even if he were not around, not amidst them, they should move on to protect the land, its history, from those who would trifle with it.







Bangabandhu soared, and we with him, as he defined our path to the future. The man who only minutes earlier had seemed wracked by deep worry now offered us a clear path out of the woods and on to a very bright blue yonder.





'The struggle this time is the struggle for our emancipation. The struggle this time is the struggle for independence', declaimed Bangabandhu. We cheered. We whooped for joy. We were made aware that he had set us on the path to liberty. As we went back home, with loud refrains of Joi Bangla around us and in our souls, we told ourselves that life for us had changed forever. Bangabandhu had transcended to being a statesman.





On 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu gave us reason to believe in ourselves once again. He narrated to us the finer points of our history, and because he did, we remembered our heritage, our innate secular beliefs. Because of him, we were Bengalis again, ready to repudiate the mistake of nearly a quarter century earlier.







And because of him, we reached out to one another, to the world outside the one we inhabited, to build our own brave new world. We were ready to scale the heights.





Leave Your Comments