Crisis looms for remittances in upcoming days

Remittances of 1.833 billion US dollars came into Bangladesh in June of 2020-2021 fiscal year which is highest of its kind in the country's history in monthly terms. Large figures of remittances came into the country during the time of recent Eid Ul Azha too. However, worries have come up in the middle of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic that the remittance inflow may face a downturn in days to come.





A great deal of expatriate Bangladeshis have meanwhile come back to the country in the wake of the contagion of Covid 19. There is no guarantee at all whether they will be able to go back overseas and rejoin their jobs. It is being presumed that remittances will start going down from August this year.





The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the economic wheels of the whole world. Shops, offices, tourist spots, hotels, restaurants, factories etcetera were shut down for over four months which led to the retrenchment of a lot of workers including expatriate Bangladeshis. Under these circumstances, economists are concerned about the fact that what would happen to Bangladesh's economy if remittance inflow gets hindered.





Besides Bangladesh's burgeoning $25bn garment industry, remittance sent by migrant workers makes a vital contribution to the country's coffers. Most sufferers are those people who contribute the most to national economy.





According to World Economic Forum, the economic importance of the more than 10 million migrants from Bangladesh who sent close to $18 billion in 2019 cannot be overstated. International remittances normally represent around 7% of Bangladesh's GDP. But the Covid 19 pandemic is having an acute effect on Bangladeshi migrants abroad, who are largely concentrated in countries with strict lockdown measures.







Considering the large volume of Bangladeshi migrants in the Middle East, secondary economic impacts through depressed demand and falling oil prices will also likely add strain to the flow of remittances.World Bank estimates have projected that total remittances by migrant workers from Bangladesh will fall to $14 billion for 2020 - around a 25% decrease from the previous year.







Figures released by Bangladesh Bank show that year-on-year remittances for the month fell by 25%, indicating that the World Bank's projection is, unfortunately, likely to hold true. The drop in these payments, which have traditionally averaged between $300 and $600 a month, will represent a significant loss to millions of household incomes in Bangladesh.





On the other hand, the harsh picture of female migrant workers from Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia began to be widely visible when several workers returned to Bangladesh with horrific stories. They claimed to have faced a range of perils in the destination countries, including physical torture and sexual abuse.





In 2019, from Saudi Arabia, 1,250 femalemigrant workers returned to Bangladesh according to the BRAC Migration program and, according to their data, 129 women were brought home dead which included 24 who had committed suicide.







It has therefore become imperative that Bangladesh mobilizes its diplomatic corps to ensure that there is greater migration cooperation, not only during the current lockdown phase but also during the Covid 19 recovery period. Bangladeshi embassies and high commissions in foreign countries should make the best of their efforts to make sure that the expatriate Bangladeshis do not lose their jobs and can regain employment.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "The government should ask Bangladeshi diplomats who are posted abroad to try their level best to cooperate with the expatriate Bangladeshis so that they do not get terminated or fall in sufferings in any other way."





Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman told The Asian Age, "Proper steps should be taken to re-skill the workers who have come back from abroad. They should be trained up with digital capability. Simultaneously, they need monetary backup.







The Expatriate Welfare Bank has 500 crore taka to assist expatriate Bangladeshis. So, providing financial aid to the expatriates is now very essential. At the same time economic diplomacy should be spearheaded efficiently."





Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told The Asian Age, "The expatriate Bangladeshi workers who have returned home should be supported financially. They send remittances and thus they sustain the country's economy. The government should initiate appropriate measures to send these workers back overseas with jobs or keep them at home aiding them sufficiently to transform them into entrepreneurs."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled said to The Asian Age, "Most of the expatriate Bangladeshi workers who have come back home have spent up all their savings. For this reason they should be at least paid the required amount of money to buy air tickets to fly back to the foreign countries where they used to work."





Dr. Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka Office, said to The Asian Age, "It is vital to do something for the people who have lost their source of earnings because of Covid 19. We cannot recover our economy from hazards if we cannot rehabilitate the workers who have been hit hard financially by the spread of coronavirus."





