COVID-19 cases cross 7,300 in Rangpur division









The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) crossed the 7,300 mark this morning in Rangpur division following continuous rise in the daily number of infections in recent weeks in the division.





“The patients’ number jumped to 7,349 with 152 more infections reported after testing 470 samples on Saturday at two COVID-19 Laboratories in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said.





A total of 43,854 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Saturday night since the beginning, and of them, 7,349 were found COVID-19 positive with an infection rate of 16.75 percent.





“”The district-wise break up of 7,349 patients now stands at 1,861 in Rangpur, 389 in Panchagarh, 707 in Nilphamari, 477 in Lalmonirhat, 585 in Kurigram, 504 in Thakurgaon, 2,095 in Dinajpur and 731 in Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui said.





Along with rise in the number of daily infections, the figure of healed COVID-19 patients also continues increasing everyday and rose to 5,206 with the recovery of 95 more infected people on Saturday in the division.





“Currently, the average recovery rate among the total 7,349 coronavirus infected patients stands at 70.79 percent in Rangpur division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.





The 5,206 recovered patients include 1,535 of Rangpur, 252 of Panchagarh, 646 of Nilphamari, 326 of Lalmonirhat, 315 of Kurigram, 276 of Thakurgaon, 1,456 of Dinajpur and 400 of Gaibandha districts.





“With one more death reported from Lalmonirhat on Saturday, the total number of fatalities rose to 124 in the division,” he said.





The district-wise break up of the 124 fatalities stands at 32 in Rangpur, 42 in Dinajpur, 12 in Gaibandha, nine each in Nilphamari and Kurigram, eight each in Thakurgaon and Panchagarh and four in Lalmonirhat districts.





“The average casualty rate among the total 7,349 infected patients currently stands at 1.68 percent in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.





Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan more 479 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 387 others released in the division during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.





“Among the total 7,349 COVID-19 patients, 289 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 5,206 patients and 124 deaths while 1,730 remaining in home isolations in the division,” he said.





Since the beginning, a total of 64,403 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 59,400 released and 5,003 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines.





The government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to provide health services to the infected patients and face the COVID-19 situation.





Talking to BSS, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain particularly called upon the common people for maintaining social distance and abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread in the division.





Leave Your Comments