5 die in Cumilla with Covid-19-like symptoms in 24 hrs













Five people died at Comilla Medical College Hospital with Covid-19-like symptoms in the last 24 hours.





A total of 126 patients, including 71 Covid-19 patients, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, said its Assistant Director Dr Sajeda Khatun.





Besides, 18 people are receiving treatment at the ICU and 37 are admitted to the isolation ward, she said.









According to the Civil Surgeon's office, 49 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in 24 hours until Saturday, bringing the tally to 5,823.





So far, 150 people have died of Covid-19 and with Covid-like symptoms while 4,358 people made full recovery.

