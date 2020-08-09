WHO reports one-day surge in coronavirus cases by over 284,000









More than 284,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, exceeding 19.18 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 6,000 to surpass 716,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.





As of 11.00 Moscow time on August 8, as many as 19,187,943 novel coronavirus cases and 716,075 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 284,441 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,565.





The day before, 278,291 new cases and 6,815 fatalities were documented throughout the world. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data provided by countries.





South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases – 10,290,444. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 155,122 and the number of deaths – by 4,288 to top 380,894. The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,545,395 and the number of fatalities is 216,097. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 31,409 and the number of deaths went up by 458.





South East Asia is ranked third with 2,496,001 cases and 51,608 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 67,417 and the number of deaths – by 1,037.





The biggest number of coronavirus cases is registered in the United States (4,836,930), followed by Brazil (2,912,212), India (2,088,611), Russia (882,347), South Africa (545,476), Mexico (462,690), Peru (455,409), Chile (368,825), Colombia (357,710) and Iran (322,567).





In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus – named COVID-19 by the WHO – have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.





On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.





Leave Your Comments