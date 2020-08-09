Drug peddlers taking opportunity of pandemic situation

The entire world has been passing through an unusual situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh has also become a worst victim of the global disaster. The deadly coronavirus has taken toll on lives and livelihoods of people in the country. The government istrying level best to tackle the situation. The law enforcement agencies have been vigilant to curb criminal activities. Though other crimes have come down,drug peddling is on the rise as the dealers of narcotics are taking the opportunity of the pandemic situation.

The recovery of contraband drugs have increased in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbria in recent times resulting in therise of the filing of drug-related cases. Deadly drugs like yaba pills, phensidyl, hemp and liquor are readily available in the upazila, which has putthe future of youths at stake and accelerated family conflicts and social degradation.

On August 5, people of Kalikachchha area in the upazila lodged a written complaint against drug peddling to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). On the same day, a mother handed over her addicted son to police for getting relief from his torture. When the addict was produced before UNO ASM Mosa, he jailed him for six months through a mobile court.

A drug dealer was arrested from his home at Baroiura village in the upazial on July 5 with 345 bottles of phensidyl. Such arrests of drug peddlers have become a daily phenomenon.

Public representatives of the upazila have vented their anger at law and order meetings as drugs are being traded in their respective areas in a free manner. They have called upon law enforcers to increase raids with a view to curbing the menace.

Rajib Ahmed Razzi, chairman of Shahbazapur union parishad, said, “Though peddlers carry contraband liquor to my union from the neighboring Bijoynagar upazila, no raid has yet been carried out since March 26.”

AMM Nazmul Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said, “Some 34 drug peddlers have been nabbed from April 1 to July this year. A total of 314 yaba tablets, 379 bottles of phensidyl, 279.5 kg hemp have been recovered during the period. 27 cases have been filed in this regard.”

Mentioning the problem of searching bodies of people on highway due to health guidelines issued for COVID-19 pandemic, OC Nazmul said, police personnel are performing their duties in compliance with health rules.

Though other criminal activities have reduced during the pandemic, drug dealers are regularly being arrested showing a rise of drug-related offences, he added.

“Sarail police have adopted a policyof zero tolerance towards drugs. Those who are involved in drug-related crimes will not be spared. Building a country free from drugs is a pledge in the Mujib Borsho.”

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa said, “Drug-takers in Sarail have become reckless during the COVID-19 pandemic. Complaints are being lodged every day from the families of addicts. Parents, siblings, wife and other family members are being tortured at the hands of drug addicts. Law enforcers are alert to this end. If complaint is made, we take legal actions against the addicts through mobile court.”

