Iran for expanding ties with Bangladesh





Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqher Ghalibaf has expressed his country’s desire to strengthen relations with Bangladesh on all fronts.





"It is hoped that with our concerted efforts, our relations in various fields of bilateral and multilateral realms will be further developed and expanded upon," he said.





The Iranian Parliament Speaker made the remarks in a letter sent to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.





He thanked Dr Chaudhury for sending a message of congratulations on the occasion of his election as the new Speaker of the Iranian Parliament.





Speaker Ghalibaf emphasized the role of parliamentary relations in fostering the bonds of amity and in solidifying the friendly ties of any two countries, according to Iranian Embassy in Dhaka.





The Iranian Parliament Speaker drew attention of Bangladesh Speaker to the long-standing approach adopted by the Iranian Parliament to attach great significance to strengthening parliamentary ties with the countries of the world including the Jatiya Sangsad of the brotherly nation of Bangladesh in order to serve mutual interests.





He prayed to the Almighty for the parliamentarians of Bangladesh good health and even more success and more prosperity and well-being to the government and people of the friendly nation of Bangladesh.

