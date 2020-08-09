Ex-army official's murder: Shipra secures bail





A Cox's Bazar court on Sunday granted bail to Stamford University student Shipra Rani Devnath, one of the two companions of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed, in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.





Senior Judicial Magistrate Delwar Hossain passed the order after her lawyer placed a petition seeking bail in the case, Shipra’s lawyer Arup Barua Topu confirmed the court order.





He also said Shipra has been granted bail until submission of chargesheet in the case.





Besides, Tamanna Farah, acting judge of senior judicial magistrate court (Teknaf-3) also fixed the date for the bail hearing the statement of Sinha’s another companion Rifatul Islam Sifat.





Sifat’s lawyer Mahbub Alam Tipu said that Sifat was made accused in three cases, including that of a murder.





Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31.





Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday.





Sifat and Shipra were arrested after police filed separate cases against them.





Seven police personnel, including officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das and inspector Liakat Ali, were suspended in connection with the killing of Sinha in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar district.





Also read: OC Pradeep, 6 others suspended over Sinha murder





Other suspended policemen are sub-inspector Nandadulal Rakshit, assistant sub-inspector Liton Miya, constables Shafanur Rahman, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.





OC Pradeep, inspector Liakat and SI Nandadulal Rakshit were placed on a seven-day remand while the rest were sent to jail by a court on Thursday.





They all were accused in a case filed over Sinha’s murder by his sister with a Cox’s Bazar court.

