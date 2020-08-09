Covid-19: Bangladesh witnesses 2,487 new cases, 34 more deaths





The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 3,399 on Sunday with the death of 34 more patients in the last 24 hours.





Besides, 2,487 new cases were confirmed during the period testing 10,759 samples, that took the total cases to 2,57,600.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at the daily health bulletin.





She also revealed that 1,766 patients have made full recovery from Covid-19, raising the number of recoveries to 1,48,370.





Global coronavirus situation





Over 19.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported globally with over 727,000 fatalities and more than 11.9 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus was first reported in China’s Wuhan province in December last year and later it spread across the globe rapidly.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments