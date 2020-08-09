Covid-19: Australia sees deadliest day with 17 fatalities





Australia had its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 17 fatalities in the state of Victoria.





The number of new cases climbed by 394, taking the state's total to 14,659, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne on Sunday.





Ten of the 17 deaths were related to elderly care centres, he said.





While Australia enjoyed early success in flattening the curve of infections, Victoria is at the centre of a renewed outbreak. The state is experiencing some of the strictest social-distancing measures in the western world, crippling economic activity there and shaking confidence across the nation.





Andrews is facing criticism for lapses in the quarantine system and problems with tracing that allowed the virus to reemerge and spread. National Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has called on the state government to explain the "serious failures" in quarantine arrangements.





"Victorians are entitled to know more and to get the answers," Frydenberg said on Saturday.





Ten new cases were reported for New South Wales, according to the state's health ministry. One is a returned international traveller, seven were locally transmitted and close contacts of known cases, while two are under investigation with no known links, it said. – BLOOMBERG

