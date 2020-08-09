DNCC drive finds Aedes larvae in 82 establishments, fines Tk 1,08,100









The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today found Aedes mosquito larvae in 82 houses and establishments on the second day of its combing operation launched to protect the city dwellers from dengue that started in all 54 wards of DNCC on Saturday.





The fine of Taka 1,08,100 at the special clean-up operation to protect the city dwellers from dengue, said a release.





During the drive, it also visited 13,384 houses, establishments and under-construction buildings.





Besides, stagnant water — the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes — were found in 7,468 houses and establishments.





In cases where the owner of the building or installation cannot be found, regular lawsuits will be filed if necessary.





After the first phase of combing operation from 6 to 15 June and the second phase of combing operation from 4 to 14 July, the third phase of 10-day combing campaign started from yesterday.





A total of 1,277 houses and installations under Uttara Zone-1 were inspected today and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 14 of them and a total fine of Tk 28,000 was collected in 4 cases.





A total of 2,687 houses and installations under Mirpur Zone-2 were inspected and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 1 of them and 311 houses found suitable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding.





A total fine of Tk 2,600 has been levied in 25 cases for not using a mask outside the house by conducting a mobile court and instructions have been given to abide by the hygiene rules to prevent corona.





A total of 1,575 houses under Mohakhali, Zone-3 were inspected and Aedes mosquito larvae were fendd in 37 of those and Aedes mosquito breeding environment was found in 948 houses. A total of Tk 33,000 was recovered in six cases.





Under Mirpur 10, Zone-4, a total of 1,452 houses were inspected and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in seven of them, but no fine was imposed. In addition, 666 houses have a suitable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding.





A total of 2,339 houses under Karwan Bazar, Zone-5 were inspected and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in five of those. In addition, Aedes mosquito breeding environment was available in 1,841 houses. A fine of Tk 5,000 was imposed.





A total of 1,134 houses and establishments under Harirampur, Zone-6 were inspected and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in six of those and a total fine of Tk 21,000 was collected in five cases. In addition, Aedes mosquito breeding environment was found in 740 houses.





A total of 928 houses were inspected in Dakshinkhan Zone-7 and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in four of those. In addition, Aedes mosquito breeding environment was found in 710 houses.





A total of 748 houses were inspected under Uttar Khan Zone-6 and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in three installations and a fine of Tk 13,500 was collected in six cases. Besides, Aedes mosquito breeding environment is available in 468 houses.





A total of 499 houses under Bhatara Zone-9 were inspected and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in two of those. During this time, a fine of Tk 5,000 was collected in a case. In addition, 299 houses have a suitable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding.





Under Satarkul Zone-10 A total of 745 houses were inspected and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in one of those. Moreover, 531 houses have found suitable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding. Pesticides have been sprayed on all the possible Aedes mosquito breeding grounds and the public has been asked to be vigilant in this regard.





Like earlier, each ward has been divided into 10 sectors and each sector has been divided into 10 sub-sectors. Everyday combing operations are being conducted in 1 sector of each ward in 10 subsectors.





As part of long-term and modern mosquito eradication management, a database is being created by storing information on Aedes larvae acquisition sites and breeding environments in the app.





Leave Your Comments