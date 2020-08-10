Worldwide waffling





Juventus return to Champions League action this evening needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit if they are to knock out Lyon and advance to the quarter-finals. Maurizio Sarri's Juve celebrated Serie A glory following the restart, but Champions League success is the key aim for the Bianconeri having last lifted the European Cup in 1996.







But Juve face a tall order after being well beaten by Lyon 1-0 in the first leg in France - and an away goal for Rudi Garcia's side would make things very difficult for Cristiano Ronaldo & co.











Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has been accused of sending a hit squad to Canada to hunt down and kill a former top-ranking Saudi intelligence official. Saad al-Jabri, a veteran figure in the Saudi government, was the alleged target of the assassination plot, according to a lawsuit filed in a US court on Thursday.





Mr Jabri was a long-time aide to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was ousted as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup. He fled to Canada at the time, via Turkey, and has been under private security protection in Toronto ever since.







In the 107-page lawsuit filed against Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as MBS, Mr Jabri said the crown prince "dispatched a hit squad" to Canada in October 2018.







Mr Jabri says he was targeted due to "damning information" he possesses, including details on alleged corruption and a group of mercenaries, called the Tiger Squad, who have been linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.









Domestic gold and silver futures clocked new record highs on Friday, tracking gains in previous metal rates which hovered near all-time highs amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and on the US-China trade front.







Multi Commodity Exchange gold futures rose as much as 0.62 per cent to touch the ? 56,191 mark, whereas silver futures jumped 2.49 per cent to? 77,949 during the session. However, both contracts gave up their entire intraday gains in in the final minutes of trade.









The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has decided to provide $150 million in at-risk funds towards helping the Serum Institute of India rapidly manufacture the Covid-19 vaccines developed by the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax.







As part of this new agreement, SII will be responsible for delivering up to 100 million doses of the vaccines priced at $3 (around Rs 225) a dose for India and low- and middle-income countries.





The collaboration, which involves GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance, will provide SII with "upfront capital" through the Foundation's Strategic Investment Funds. This is expected to help the Pune-headquartered vaccine maker increase its manufacturing capacity to produce either or both vaccines "at scale" for distribution.





Once they receive regulatory approvals and WHO prequalification, the doses are expected to be produced "as early as the first half of 2021", according to SII.









Leave Your Comments