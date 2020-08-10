Indictment hearing in Abrar killing case Sept 2

Abrar Fahad



Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on Sunday set September 2 to hold hearing on charge framing in a case lodged over murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad.Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamaruzzaman passed the order today, bench clerk Shamsuddin told media, reports BSS.





Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on March 18 transferred the case to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1. Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on March 12 signed necessary documents to transfer the case to speedy trial tribunal.Earlier on November 13, 2019, the court took charge sheet in the case filed by Detective branch (DB) of police against 25 accused, into cognizance.





The 25 accused are - Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid.





According to the police, of the 25 accused, 11 took part in the gruesome murder directly and the other played role in the crime one way or another. Of those arrested, eight have given confessional statements before court.





BUET students and the varsity authorities found seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at around 6.30 am on October 7, 2019.Abrar's father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.





