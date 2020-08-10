'Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to be completed in due time'

Mahbub Ali



State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali on Sunday said construction of the much-awaited Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) would be completed within the scheduled time June 2023 as the work was not hampered due to COVID-19 pandemic.





"The construction work has not remained halted for a single day during the closure for coronavirus pandemic. Health codes have been strictly followed during the construction work of the terminal," he told newsmen after visiting the construction site in the capital.





The state minister said so far 6.4 percent of the construction work has been completed. Out of 3000, 464 piling works have already been carried out and the progress is satisfactory, reports BSS.





Replying to a query, Ali said the approved design of the third terminal won't be altered and there is no chance of increasing the estimated construction cost.Rather, he said Taka 750 crore would remain as surplus from the project and his ministry is planning to build more boarding bridges and an extra VIP space with the additional money.





Senior secretary of civil aviation and tourism ministry M Mohibul Haque and Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman were also present.On December 28 last, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the landmark 'Third Terminal of HSIA)' project aimed at increasing carrying passenger and cargo capacity manifolds.





The new international passenger terminal building is set to have a floor area of roughly 22.5 lakh square feet whereas the existing two terminals of the HSIA have space of around 10 lakh square feet together.The HSIA's expansion is set to increase the airport's annual passenger handling capacity from the current eight million to approximately 20 million, and the cargo capacity from 200,000 tonnes to 500,000 tonnes.





The new terminal will be built at a cost of Taka 21,300 crore of which the government is providing Taka 5,000 crore and the rest to be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).Mitsubishi and Fujita of Japan and Samsung of Korea were awarded to construct the 3rd terminal under a consortium, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) official sources said.





