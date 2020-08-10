Reduction of food loss and food waste for global sustainability





In simple term, food loss and food waste is the decrease in quantity or quality of food along the food supply chain. The food supply chain originates from the agricultural field or production plant and ends at final households for consumption via farm house, storage, processing, transportation, distribution to wholesale and retail shops.





According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, food loss occurs along the food supply chain from harvest up to reaching the retail level but excluding the loss at retail. It is usually the unintended result of an agricultural process or technical limitation in storage, infrastructure, packaging and marketing.







World Resources Institute refers 'Food waste' as food that is of good quality and fit for consumption, but does not get consumed because it is discarded- either before or after it is left to spoil. Food waste generally occurs at the retail and consumption levels and is usually the result of negligence or a conscious decision to throw food away.





FAO (2011) has conducted a study on 'Global food losses and food waste' that reveals one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally, which amounts to about 1.3 billion tons per year. The same study finds that per capita food loss in Europe and North-America is 280-300 kg/year whereas in sub-Saharan Africa and South/Southeast Asia it is 120-170 kg/year.







And per capita food waste in Europe and North-America is 95-115 kg/year, while this figure in sub-Saharan Africa and South/Southeast Asia is only 6-11 kg/year. Another study of FAO (2015) estimates that yearly global economic loss for food loss and waste is approximately US$940 billion, which is more than three times the current GDP of Bangladesh.





State of Food and Agriculture (SOFA) report of FAO (2019) unveils that fourteen per cent of the food produced globally is lost during the post-harvest stage before reaching the retail stage of the food system. The report has identified a number of acute causes for food waste at the retail and consumer level like consumer demand for aesthetic quality, limited shelf life of perishable products, consumers' tendency to buy more than required, poor in-home storage etc.





A recent study of the United Nations estimates that nearly 690 million people or 8.9 per cent of world population remain hungry. Another study by World Food Program (WFP) reveals that 135 million people suffer from acute hunger mainly due to man-made conflicts, climate change and economic downturns.







WFP apprehends that the COVID-19 pandemic could put an additional 130 million people at risk of suffering acute hunger by the end of 2020. UN predicts that the number of people affected by hunger may surpass 840 million or 9.8 per cent of the global population by 2030 if the recent trends continue.





United Nations (2019) report predicts that the global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. Estimate by World Resources Institute (WRI) claims that food production will need to increase by around 60 per cent, which would require 593 million additional hectares of agricultural land - an area almost twice the size of India.





Food loss and waste is associated with emission of huge amount of green house gases and wastage of our precious resources like water, labour, seeds, money, time etc. FAO reiterates that food and agriculture production systems is encountering a number of cross cutting challenges worldwide from an increasing demand for food for a growing population, rising hunger and malnutrition, adverse effects of climate change, overexploitation of natural resources, loss of biodiversity, and food loss and waste.







Food loss and waste generates about 8 per cent of global GHG emissions annually (FAO, 2015). Under the circumstances reducing food loss and food waste has been identified as an essential means of increasing food security, while reducing pressure on natural resources and our ecology.





To address the issue of food security and sustainable food supply, UN in its 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development adopts one important global target on the reduction of food loss and food waste. The target is to achieve 'by 2030, halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses'.





Different governments, regional blocs and organizations are undertaking measures to address food loss and food waste. Recent study mentions that countries and regional blocs comprising the African Union, Australia, China, the European Union, Japan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Vietnam representing roughly 50 per cent of the world's population have set specific food loss and waste reduction targets. FAO has started a global policy level initiative for 'Save Food'.





For preventing and reducing global food losses and waste an initiative titled 'Love Food, Hate Waste' has been undertaken in UK. In Spain one similar initiative has been adopted under the slogan 'More Food, Less Waste'. Study by Bernama (2019) mentions that Malaysian government has launched a campaign, 'Ramadan without Waste' to encourage people to reduce food waste in Ramadan when usually 15-20 per cent food waste takes place.





Following a national movement in the country, Japan has enacted legislation to reduce food waste. To encourage individuals and organizations to donate food, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has passed a series of regulations. China has observed Green Sustainable Consumption Promotion Week with 'reducing food waste' as the main theme.





The US Environmental Protection Agency has developed a food recovery hierarchy that suggests how to best utilize surplus food that is going to be wasted. The food recovery hierarchy prioritizes the alternative utilization of wasted food starting from the reduction of sources, donating food to feed hungry people, feeding animals, using in the industry to produce other food or products, composting, and lastly land filling.





Experts opine that the causes of food losses in low-income countries are mainly connected to financial, managerial and technical limitations in harvesting techniques, storage and cooling facilities in difficult climatic conditions, infrastructure, packaging and marketing systems. Due to the absence of sufficient storage and processing plants, huge quantity of seasonal fruits, vegetables are lost and wasted each year in our country.







A study by Siddique (2016) mentions that 5.5% of procured food is wasted in our country. Earlier studies reveal that food waste is more in the wedding parties, hotels, restaurants, hospitals. Due to lack of awareness and higher plate size, many guests cannot finish the entire food in the ceremonials. A study have found an interesting finding that food waste is more when people use disposable plates as compared to permanent plates.





Without denying the fact that food loss and food waste cannot be eliminated, it can be lessened to a great extent through awareness building and institutional interventions. Nevertheless to say that reducing food loss and food waste is everyone's responsibility.







Besides government initiatives, private sector investment in storage infrastructure, processing plants and innovation in packaging is essential. Public-private partnership can also be an effective means for coordination among the stakeholders. Humanitarian agencies, NGOs, media and civil society can play a vital role for awareness building.





The writer is a member, Chartered Institute of Procurement

and Supply (CIPS), UK

