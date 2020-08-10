Walton's IPO subscription begins



Public subscription of Walton Hi-Tech industries Limited began on Sunday with the company's aim of raising a capital worth Tk 1 billion from capital market under the book building method. The IPO subscription will be continued until August 16, issue manager sources confirmed.





A beneficiary account (BO) holder can apply only for a single lot and each lot is consisting of 20 shares. Price of Walton's each share for both resident and non-resident Bangladeshis set at Tk 252 and thus a BO account holder can apply for a single lot at Tk 5,040.







According to capital market sources, the opening of Walton IPO made the capital market's general investors enthusiast. Walton's last year Earnings per Share (EPS) as well as Net Assets Value (NAV) per share were allured the IPO (Initial Public Offering) investors.







Considering Walton's EPS, NAV and overall business performance, the general investors hoped that they will earn desired capital gains through investing in Walton share. And so, they have been awaiting for opening the public subscription of Walton. As per the company's financial statement as of June 30 of 2019, WHIL's NAV with revaluation reserve per share was recorded at Tk 243.16 while its EPS was Tk 45.87.







It was known that Walton Hi-Tech is going to be listed in capital market with ever highest EPS recorded during the IPO. Analyzing the last year's financial statements of the listed companies in the capital market., it was found that Walton is in the eighth position in terms of EPS Tk 45.87 while securing the fifth position in terms of NAV per share.Walton's EPS's was even higher than the EPS of the listed multinational companies.





Leave Your Comments