Stocks open week up



Stocks on Sunday also maintained the gaining streak for the eleven consecutive sessions amid soaring turnover, as enthusiastic investors put fresh stakes on stocks.





The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed the 4,500-mark, after more than five months to close at 4,545.15, went up by 180 points or 4.13 percent. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, jumped 64.45 points to finish at 1,540.34 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 47.19 points to close at 1,058.31.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, crossed Taka 11.0 billion mark after more than one month and stood at Taka 11.28 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was 35 percent higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 8.36 billion.





Of the issues traded, 293 advanced, 42 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor. As many as 217,288 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 430.62 million shares and mutual fund units.





The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Taka 3,451 billion on Sunday, from Taka 3,336 billion in the previous session. Square Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by BATBC, Beximco Pharma, Singer Bangladesh and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company.Beacon Pharma was the day's best performer while Paramount Insurance was the worst loser.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange also kept the gaining streak with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) soaring 480 points to close at 12,882 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rising 288 points to finish at 7,801.







Of the issues traded, 207 gained, 30 declined and 37 remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city bourse traded 15.67 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 268 million.





Leave Your Comments