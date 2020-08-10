Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday asked Bangladesh embassies of different countries to work to take advantage of post-Covid-19 export trade. "For this, the ambassadors posted in different countries have to play an important role. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Uzbekistan are friends of Bangladesh. There are a lot of demands for Bangladeshi products in the countries. Trade opportunities should be taken while maintaining good relations with the traders of the countries concerned," he said.





The commerce minister said this while meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary, Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait Major General Md Ashikuzzaman and Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Jahangir Alam at the office room of his official

residence in the city, reports BSS.





Tipu said ambassadors must contribute to the expansion of trade and Bangladesh has an opportunity in the changed world trade and this opportunity must be used efficiently due to Covid-19."Bangladesh is already in the export trade. Despite the global recession, Bangladesh's export earnings have increased by US$ 23.08 million from July last year to July this year.







Ambassadors need to go beyond their traditional duties and contribute to the growth of the country's exports," he added. Tipu Munshi said the construction work of special economic zones is progressing fast under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





"These have created investment opportunities in the country and the government is providing attractive facilities for domestic and foreign investment. These should be presented to foreign investors. Russia is a big market and we are working to enter this market.





That is why Uzbekistan is very important for Bangladesh. Uzbekistan is also interested in increasing trade with Bangladesh. Both countries are working to ease trade complexities. In this case, the ambassador of Bangladesh has to play a leading role," he added.





Leave Your Comments